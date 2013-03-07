Dannii Minogue announces pregnancy!

Pop star and X Factor judge Dannii Minogue is going to be a mummy - and we can't wait to see her maternity wardrobe...

It’s true! The 38-year-old down-under queen Dannii Minogue announced that she and boyfriend Kris Smith are welcoming their first child. Dannii spread the news via her Twitter account with the message: "Woo hoo I'm gonna be a mummy!"

But now we want to know what she’s going to wear when she can’t squeeze into her leopard-print tube dress.

If we had to guess, we’d say that her X Factor style isn’t going anywhere. We think Dannii’s going to stick to her glam ways and show off that bump with form-fitting frocks adorned with her signature sequins and sparkles. Think more Victoria Beckham pregnant with Cruz than Angelina Jolie carrying Shiloh.

As for make-up, we predict Dannii will ditch the heavy lashes and ruby-red lips so she can show off her skin a bit more. Her already flawless face isn’t going to need much else once she gets that motherly glow.

But no matter what she wears, we know she will still look as glam as ever. We can’t wait to see what this new mum is going to dress up in next!

By Monica Derevjanik