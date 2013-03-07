Dannii and Cheryl rock more fab fashion and hairstyles!

Dannii and Cheryl rock four more fab outfits and hairstyles on this weekend’s X Factor

Just when you think Dannii and Cheryl can’t wow you any further, they go and outdo themselves in an array of striking new outfits on this weekend’s X Factor.

First up, all eyes were on Dannii in her Grecian goddess Ralph & Russo dress, while Cheryl was sleek yest sexy in a peekaboo black pencil number by Jean Paul Gaultier.

On Sunday night’s results show, the tables were turned and it was Cheryl’s turn to wow in a traffic-stopping Marios Schwab red silk shift dress with folded detail and a crystal-embellished bodice, which is available to buy for a mere £2,310 at net-a-porter.com

Hair-wise, both girls pulled out their best look on Sunday night, when Dannii rocked with a super-cool asymmetrical fringe, and Cheryl looked gorgeous with those voluminous curls in a pretty half-up hairstyle.

SEE MORE DANNII HAIRSTYLES HERE

Both fab, ladies – we love fashion watch nearly as much as the singing!

SEE MORE CHERYL HAIRSTYLES HERE

By Ruth Doherty