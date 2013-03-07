Daniel Radcliffe steps back in time on the set of new movie Kill Your Darlings!

Portraying iconic beat poet Alan Ginsberg, Daniel Radcliffe goes back in time for new movie Kill Your Darlings…

Fresh from his foray into Victorian England in ghost story The Woman In Black, actor Daniel Radcliffe was back in period garb, this time in the 40s playing iconic beat poet Alan Ginsberg in new movie Kill Your Darlings.

The thriller brings together the most iconic writers of the day, including William Burroughs, Jack Kerouac and of course Ginsberg, set against the backdrop of 1944 America.

Co-starring Elizabeth Olsen, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jack Huston, it's Dan's first time among an all-American cast!

