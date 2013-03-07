Daniel Radcliffe receives Trevor Project’s Hero Award

Brit boy Daniel Radcliffe has been singing up a storm Stateside with his Broadway show How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying receiving rave reviews and a whole host of prime time television appearances. But it’s for his charitable efforts that the Harry Potter star has been recognised collecting the Trevor Project’s Hero Award.

Having been involved with the Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation focused on suicide prevention efforts and guidance for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth, since 2009, the Hero Award will mark Daniel's awareness-raising efforts.

On receiving the award Daniel commented: “I’m honored that The Trevor Project has selected me to receive the Trevor Hero Award, and will continue to raise awareness about the life-saving resources they offer for LGBTQ youth,”

Well done Dan! We can't wait to see him in the final installment of Harry Potter this summer...