Daniel Radcliffe in NEW film role post Harry Potter!

It couldn’t be further from Hogwarts if it tried! Daniel Radcliffe has landed a new, and very grown-up, role in the big screen version of Susan Hill’s gothic ghost story The Woman in Black – the first Hammer film to be shot in England for 35 years.
Set in Victorian England, the film will show Daniel sporting a very dapper waistcoat, a leather briefcase and sideburns that mean business – he's even working his own stubble!
In the film, Daniel plays a solicitor sent to a creepy mansion to retrieve some papers for a dead client. His character also has a son, played by his real-life god-son Misha Handley. We’ll have to see it to believe it!
The film shoots for a few more weeks and then it’s all about the magic, as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 hits screens on 19 Nov. It looks as though both films are set to have us at the edge of our seats!
By Clodagh Dunne
WATCH DANIEL RADCLIFFES FACEBOOK ANNOUNCEMENT