With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 just months away, Daniel Radcliffe relaxes in New York before the whirlwind begins!

No rest for Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe! With the huge summer release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 rapidly approaching, his current performance in hit Broadway show How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying AND his first post-HP movie The Woman In Black out next year, Daniel's career shows little sign of slowing.

By Tara Gardner