Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Holmes go glam for the Annual Drama Desk Awards

Nominated in the Best Actor category for How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe got turned out in a Hickey Freeman & Opening Ceremony tux for the 56th Annual Drama Desk Awards held in New York.

Sadly loosing out to Catch Me If You Can lead Norbert Leo Butz, Daniel’s bow tie wasn’t wasted as the Brit boy was there to present an award too.

Brunette beauty Katie Holmes was also presenting an award at the bash, which honours outstanding work in New York theatre, both on and off Broadway.

Wearing her own label, Holmes & Yang, Katie looked stunning in fuchsia pussy bow blouse and matching pleated maxi skirt.