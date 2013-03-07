Daniel Craig and his Bond girls wow at Skyfall world premiere

Skyfall stars Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe put on a style parade of royal proportions at the film's world premiere in London…

The red carpet was awash with celebs last night in London as Skyfall premiered in Leicester Square, and the Bond film's three stars well and truly proved their license to thrill in the style stakes.

InStyle cover girl Naomie Harris cemented her status as one of fashion's rising stars, opting for a risky but ravishing choice of a black sheer Marios Schwab gown complete with sequin bodice. A sleek hairstyle kept all eyes on her frock, while statement Jessica McCormack earrings and Nicholas Kirkwood heels added just the right amount of drama.

Just like her style, Naomie said we can expect: "classic Bond elements with modern twists" from the film.

Fellow Bond girl, Berenice Marlohe, opted for a more classic look, matching the red carpet in a scarlet balconette Vivienne Westwood gown with voluminous train. She didn't fail to catch the eyes of onlookers thanks to her stunning peacock-hue framed eyes.

Stopping to talk about why ladies will never tire of the Bond franchise, Berenice reminded us: "Bond is a fantasy man; he has a sense of humour, he's powerful and has a sense of vulnerability."

Bond himself, Daniel Craig, looked every inch the leading man as he stepped onto the red carpet in a perfectly-tailored tux. He said of Skyfall: "We set out to make the best Bond film we could. I'm very proud of it and it's a great way to celebrate the 50 year (anniversary since the first film.)"

Skyfall hits cinemas on 26 November.

