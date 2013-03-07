Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe hit Paris for Skyfall premiere

Bond girl Berenice Marlohe sparkles with Daniel Craig at Skyfall premiere in Paris

Berenice Marlohe looked every bit the Bond girl wearing an Elie Saab gown to stand side-by-side with Skyfall co-stars Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem for the Paris premiere of the latest 007 film.

Going for ultimate glamour, the Gallic beauty belted her heavily embellished Elie Saab gown at the waist to accentuate her fabulous figure and added extra sparkle with Norman Silverman diamond cluster earrings and a Demarco diamond ring. A side-swept undone up-do and a rouged pout were the perfect finishing touches.

Daniel Craig and Bond villain Javier Bardem, meanwhile, got suited and booted to pose with Ms Marlohe on the red carpet. What a handsome trio!

