Dakota Fanning dyes her hair brown!

Our December cover girl, Dakota Fanning, has debuted a new glam hairstyle, showing off a straight brunette cut.

Known for her tumbling blonde locks, Dakota debuted her new ‘do at the Twlight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 premiere, where she showed off the sleek, chic chocolate crop alongside an embellished turquoise Elie Saab gown.

Dakota, who plays Volturi vampire Jane in the film, worked her amazing new look on the red carpet alongside her younger sister Elle Fanning, and Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene.

