Daisy Lowe named new face of Louis Vuitton

The always stunning Daisy Lowe has been chosen to front the new campaign for Louis Vuitton.

The 20-year-old daughter of Pearl Lowe and Gavin Rossdale will model alongside Lara Stone in the spring/summer 2010 campaign.

Daisy fronted the DKNY jeans campaign early this year, as well as having modelled for Agent Provocateur, Pringle and Burberry.

On being given this amazing opportunity, Daisy’s agent said: ‘Daisy attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris and wears their clothes, so she’s thrilled about being booked for this job. It¹s a fantastic brand for her to be working for and she’s pleased to be flying the British flag for such a worldwide label.’

And Daisy, we’re thrilled to have you flying the flag for us! Daisy will be spending the weekend in gorgeous Miami as she shoots the label’s Beachwear line.

Good luck Daisy, we can’t wait to see how the campaign turns out!

By Kate Hardman