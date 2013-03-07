Daisy Lowe and InStyle team up for charity auction!

InStyle and Daisy Lowe support the British Heart Foundation's art and fashion auction, where you could snap up a dress donated by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley!

InStyle is supporting charity's most fashionable night, the British Heart Foundation's Tunnel of Love charity auction, alongside stunning model Daisy Lowe.

With donations for the auction including the drop-dead gorgeous Antonio Berardi dress worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the New York premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon as well as goodies from Damien Hirst, Cartier, Stephen Webster, Calvin Klein, Jimmy Choo, Hermes, Roger Vivier, Bally, Radley and Sisley, it's the perfect opportunity to snap up a unique fashion pick, all for a good cause!

The auction will be held on 29 May at Proud Camden, London, with tickets costing £100. All proceeds from the auction will support the British Heart Foundation's Mending Broken Hearts Appeal. BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!