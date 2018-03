Gwen Stefani matches her outfit with son Kingston as they step out in LA…

Out and about in LA, singer and L.A.M.B designer Gwen Stefani went for some cute down-time style by matching her look with son Kingston.

SEE MORE CELEB PICS

In loosely-fitted brown trews, Gwen perfectly complemented Kingston's khaki style, going for an all-camouflage family look as they hit the shops in LA.

With a cool mum like Gwen, we reckon Kingston is one stylish man to watch!

By Annabelle Spranklen