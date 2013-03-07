Cute pics: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling behind the scenes of Gangster Squad

Cute pics: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling behind the scenes of Gangster Squad
by: Hayley Spencer
7 Mar 2013

We've got an adorable peek at Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone behind the scenes of 2013 release Gangster Squad

They made for the ultimate on-screen couple in Crazy, Stupid Love back in 2011, so when we learned that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling would be reunited in Gangster Squad we were more than a little excited.

After initial stills from the film, we've now got a sneak peek behind-the-scenes. In a super-cute snap from filming, the pair share a giggle with director Ruben Fleischer. There's also a pic of the pair sharing a romantic meal in their stunning retro costumes.

The 40s-tastic flick tells the tale of the LAPD's fight to keep East Coast Mafia out of Los Angeles. Ryan plays LAPD officer Jerry Wooters, while Emma makes a fiery return as a redhead, playing love interest Grace Faraday.

Gangster Squad will hit UK cinemas on 11 January.

