Cute pics: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling behind the scenes of Gangster Squad

We've got an adorable peek at Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone behind the scenes of 2013 release Gangster Squad

They made for the ultimate on-screen couple in Crazy, Stupid Love back in 2011, so when we learned that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling would be reunited in Gangster Squad we were more than a little excited.

MORE EMMA STONE PICS

After initial stills from the film, we've now got a sneak peek behind-the-scenes. In a super-cute snap from filming, the pair share a giggle with director Ruben Fleischer. There's also a pic of the pair sharing a romantic meal in their stunning retro costumes.

WATCH RYAN AND EMMA TALK GANGSTER SQUAD BELOW

The 40s-tastic flick tells the tale of the LAPD's fight to keep East Coast Mafia out of Los Angeles. Ryan plays LAPD officer Jerry Wooters, while Emma makes a fiery return as a redhead, playing love interest Grace Faraday.

Gangster Squad will hit UK cinemas on 11 January.

SEE WHICH OTHER FILMS WE CAN'T WAIT FOR IN OUR 2013 PREDICTIONS

