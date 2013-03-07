Cute co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway hit LA premiere

Love and Other Drugs debuted last night in LA and co-stars Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal made a stylish red carpet appearance

Tongue-in-cheek rom com Love and Other Drugs premiered last night in LA ahead of its December release, and its leading man and lady looked picture-perfect for the occasion.

Jake may have looked his clean-cut self at the premiere in a charcoal suit and tie on the red carpet, but in his latest role he plays ladies man and cut-throat pharmaceutical salesman Jamie. Anne Hathaway meanwhile, is the free-spirited lady he falls for.

The pair clearly had a scream filming together, and it showed that they've become great pals as a result, as they joked together on the red carpet.

While Anne worked wild curls for the role, she had put together an ultra groomed look for the premiere, working neatly centre-parted waves and a stunning figure-hugging Antonio Berardi shift.

The film hits cinemas on 29 November, so we reckon a post-Xmas cinema trip will be in order.

By Hayley Spencer