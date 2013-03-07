Cute alert: Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise showed off her jet-setting style as she flew in from Boston by Helicopter with mother Katie Holmes wearing a neon pink dress, matching cardigan and metallic leggings yesterday.

SEE MORE SURI CRUISE

Little Suri has been wowing us with her endlessly adorable wardrobe for years now... If the pretty tot isn't playing dress up in her kiddie heels then she's working high fashion looks by top designers.

SEE MORE KATIE HOLMES

This paticualr outfit compromises both high street and designer pieces, with American Apparel leggings, a Highlighter Baby Rib Skater Tank Dress, Juicy Couture cardigan and a pair of Maloles purple ballet shoes.

All together now... Ahhhhhhhhhh.

By Kat Webster