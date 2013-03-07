Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell are reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of Scream 4

Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, Anna Paquin and Emma Roberts were just some of the stars to walk the red carpet at the LA premiere of Scream 4

The star-studded fourth instalment of the Scream series brought out all of the celebs for its premiere in LA with Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, Anna Paquin, Emma Roberts and Hayden Panettiere all making an appearance.

In keeping with the darkened mood of the horror film, Neve went for a charcoal Vivienne Westwood dress with black patent peep toes while co-star Courteney donned a black halter-neck top with an extended lace hem mini skirt, both by The Row.

Anna Paquin also wowed in black wearing a sleek Cushnie et Ochs cut-out pencil dress teamed with silver wedges and seriously smokey eyes.

Meanwhile Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere and Kristen Bell cheered up the proceedings in brights as bold as the red carpet itself. Emma wore berry blue Burberry with fab chunky Elie Saab heels, Hayden was cute-as-could-be in a capped sleeve red Zac Posen mini and Kristen shimmered in a royal blue Vanessa Bruno silk dress.

The fourth instalment in the Scream series follows long-tormented Sidney Prescott as she returns to her hometown of Woodsboro where the iconic Ghostface makes a re-appearance, too.

Scream 4 hits the UK cinemas on Friday, be ready for a fright!

By Sarah Smith