Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and Glee cast hit the stage on live tour!

Enjoying a second season of cult-status, Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee hit the stage for their second live concert tour.
Kicking things off with their classic Don't Stop Believin', the 14 cast-members treated Gleeks to 25 songs, in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.
While Corey put a fierce edge on Rick Springfield's Jessie's Girl, Chris Colfer did a cute version of the Beatles' I Want To Hold Your Hand, with Heather Morris performing a wow-worthy version on Britney's I'm A Slave 4 U.
And in true Glee style, the storming show ended with Queen's Somebody To Love - with full-on choir and choreography.
