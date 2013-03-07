Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and Glee cast hit the stage on live tour!

Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee put on a stunning show as Glee Live! In Concert wowed crowds in California...

Enjoying a second season of cult-status, Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee hit the stage for their second live concert tour.

Kicking things off with their classic Don't Stop Believin', the 14 cast-members treated Gleeks to 25 songs, in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

While Corey put a fierce edge on Rick Springfield's Jessie's Girl, Chris Colfer did a cute version of the Beatles' I Want To Hold Your Hand, with Heather Morris performing a wow-worthy version on Britney's I'm A Slave 4 U.

And in true Glee style, the storming show ended with Queen's Somebody To Love - with full-on choir and choreography.

