Myleene Klass announces that she’s three months pregnant!

TV presenter Myleene Klass has announced that she is expecting her second child with partner Graham Quinn.

She made the announcement over Twitter, tweeting: ‘Woo hoo! I’m pregnant! So happy! x’.

The couple already have three-year-old daughter, Ava, and Myleene had previously discussed her desire to extend the family.

Congratulations Myleene!

By Charlotte Owen