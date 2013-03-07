CONGRATS! Eva Herzigova is pregnant!

Eva Herzigova is the latest model mum-to-be as she announces she's expecting her second child!

Four months pregnant with her second baby, supermodel Eva Herzigova and partner Gregorio Marsiaj were thrilled as they announced their happy news!

Eager to equip her newborn with a wardrobe to match her own, the stunning 34-year-old was spotted elatedly shopping for baby items earlier this week in Parisian chic kids store Bonpoint, West London.

The Czech born model oozed sophistication as she hit shops in a black-tiered dress and grey blazer combo, teamed with opaque tights and boots, as she looked truly glowing as she marvelled over the adorable baby items.

The couple of nine years are said to be overjoyed with the news, and even their first born, George, can’t contain his excitement as Eva reveals he’s been: ‘Really sweet and talking to my belly’.

Famous for her Wonderbra campaign in the 90s, the supermodel has since done campaigns for huge names including Guess Jeans and Victoria’s Secret.

However the model claimed that she views motherhood as a women’s: 'Function in life’.

‘As a model, it’s a gypsy kind of life: living in hotels, working all the time, ordering room service instead of cooking for yourself. There’s absolutely no nest building. I’ve become much more focused on building a home,’ Eva revealed to press.

Looks like Eva's doing a fab job at juggling her nest and her modeling!

By Asha Joneja