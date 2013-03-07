Congrats: Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne get engaged!

Gossip Girl actress Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne are engaged to be married after the Australian cricketer proposed on Saturday

In a romantic whirlwind of a relationship, Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley are engaged to be married after 10 months of dating, and the happy couple were all smiles in St Andrews where the Aussie cricketer popped the question on Saturday.

In St Andrews for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Shane is said to have proposed to Estee Lauder spokesmodel Elizabeth over supper at the Old Course Hotel with a sparkler of a ring that sees two diamonds bracket a stunning square sapphire.

Tweeting with excitement, Elizabeth posted a picture of her with her new husband-to-be, adding: “Thanks for all your congratulations. Here’s a pic of us about to go to the Dunhill dinner in St Andrews.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!