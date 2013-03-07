COMING SOON: Kristen Stewart’s Twilight wardrobe

Due to the phenomenal success of the first and second films in the Twilight saga fans across the world are desperate for a slice of Kristen Stewart’s wardrobe, and it seems their prayers have been answered.

American fashion label BB Dakota is releasing a Twilight-inspired range based around the jacket Kristen Stewart wore in the romantic meadow scene with Robert Pattinson.

The blue canvas jacket which wasn’t originally going to feature in the film was an instant hit with fashionistas around the globe.

Twilight costume designer Wendy Chuck told Entertainment Weekly ‘I was planning to use the brown hoodie for that sequence, but the director of photography hated the fact that her hair and the jacket were both brown and felt she got lost in it.’

Wendy made a hasty stop at a nearby outlet store and the rest, as they say, is history.

With the jacket having proved an instant hit last year the brand are creating a new collection consisting of plaid shirts, skinny cords and hoodies, all revolving around Bella’s Twilight style.

While we’re not sure when exactly the clothing range will be released we do know when the hotly anticipated third film Eclipse will hit the UK – only 158 more days to go! Not that we’re counting.

By Georgie Hindle