Colour craze: Amy Adams and Cameron Diaz work canary-yellow at LACMA Gala!

Amy Adams and Cameron Diaz stood out at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA working one of this season's hottest shades…

The LACMA Art + Film Gala proved to be one of the season's most star-studded events, drawing an A-list crowd that included the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Amy Adams, Cameron Diaz and Robert Pattinson, and it didn't disappoint in the fashion stakes, either.

SEE MORE CAMERON DIAZ PICS

Canary-yellow proved to be the colour craze of the night, with Amy Adams and Cameron Diaz both standing out in dresses in the new-season shade.

WATCH CAM AND AMY AT THE PARTY

Cameron's look was a fashion-forward take on the trend, as she donned a bell-sleeve embellished mini dress from Gucci’s SS13 fashion collection., accessorised with black strappy heels and ice-cube clutch, also by the brand.

SEE MORE AMY ADAMS PICS

Meanwhile, Amy Adams channeled a more classic interpretation in a sleek floor-sweeping strapless gown, which she finished with tumbling waves, an embellished waist-cinching belt and jewel-studded nude clutch.

SEE ALL THE LACMA PARTY PICS

We can't wait to channel the stunning shade ourselves!

Will you be working yellow this season? Tell us on Twitter.