Coleen Rooney shows off stunning post-baby style

Coleen Rooney was all glitz and glamour at Beyoncé concert

Coleen Rooney proved that new mums can be just as glamorous as the rest of the female population as she stepped out looking gorgeous at a Beyoncé gig last night.

The yummy mummy was on-trend in an all-over studded dress, which she teamed with classic Louboutins and winter-warming opaque tights.

She paired the look with flawless make-up and a soft, funky fringe.

The stylish WAG stepped out for a girls’ night out in Manchester, where they took in Beyoncé’s lively performance.

Ladies’ nights out + looking fab just weeks after giving birth = we like your style, Coleen!

By Ruth Doherty