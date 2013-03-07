Coleen Rooney shows off stunning post-baby style

Coleen Rooney proved that new mums can be just as glamorous as the rest of the female population as she stepped out looking gorgeous at a Beyoncé gig last night.
The yummy mummy was on-trend in an all-over studded dress, which she teamed with classic Louboutins and winter-warming opaque tights.
She paired the look with flawless make-up and a soft, funky fringe.
The stylish WAG stepped out for a girls’ night out in Manchester, where they took in Beyoncé’s lively performance.
Ladies’ nights out + looking fab just weeks after giving birth = we like your style, Coleen!
By Ruth Doherty