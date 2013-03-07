Coachella 2011 - Diane Kruger, Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth among the A-list partying at the festival

Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung were just some of the celebs that saw The Chemical Brothers, Arcade Fire and Kanye West headline at Coachella festival 2011...

Always a hit with the A-listers, Coachella 2011 saw Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, Nicole Richie and Rihanna heading to the California desert to see The Chemical Brothers, Arcade Fire and Kanye West kick off this summer’s festival season.

SEE THE CELEBS AT COACHELLA

Over 100 acts were billed for the three day star-studded festival that is Coachella set in sunny California, and it seemed there was something for everyone with everything from Duran Duran’s 80s sound to Eliza Doolittle’s whistling pop.

Kings of Leon stormed Friday night playing classics from their first album, Youth and Young Manhood, and it was the early hits that worked for Fugees frontwoman Lauren Hill too who wowed the crowd with a brass band and favourites including Everything is Everything.

Big winners at both the BRITs and the Grammys, Arcade Fire stole the show on Saturday night and king of cool Kanye West closed the festival on Sunday with a blinging bang.

50 SUMMER SHOES FOR UNDER £50

It’s been voted the best North American festival for seven out of the last eight years, and by looking at the line-up as well as the pics, we can see why!

By Sarah Smith