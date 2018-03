SEE PICS! Clemence Poesy joins Gillian Anderson and Michael Caine on the set of Mr Morgan’s Last Love

Clemence Poesy is set to play a chic Parisian woman opposite Michael Caine’s retired American philosophy professor in the comic drama, Mr Morgan’s Last Love, and new pics prove they’re an exciting pairing.

Cosied up on the sofa with the stunning actress Gillian Anderson, acting legend Michael Caine couldn’t have looked more content with his co-stars.

We can’t wait to hear more about the movie in 2012!