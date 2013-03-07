Claudia, Helena and Eva go naked for new front cover

Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova are simply beautiful in the buff!

They’ve still got it! If we needed further proof that Eva, Helena and Claudia still rule (not really, but hey!) it’s here – on the front cover of the latest I-D magazine.

The three girls simply sizzle as they strip off to nothing but saucy over-the-knee boots.

At 36 (Eva), 40 (Helena), and 39 (Claudia), these three supers are testament that us ladies do get better with age!

Claudia revealed that the chemistry between the former catwalk queens was the secret to making the photos - shot by Kayt Jones - so sexy.

'A great photographer doesn't stop you or give you boundaries. It's about flow and chemistry - you just go together like a wave,' Claudia revealed.

Keep it up, ladies – we salute you!

By Ruth Doherty