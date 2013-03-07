Claire Danes dazzles in a LND (little navy dress)!

Claire Danes works the wet-look at a gala in New York.

It’s been 14 years since Baz Luhrman directed Claire Danes in everyone’s favourite movie - Romeo and Juliet, but the pair were reunited at the opening gala for the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Claire was presenting Baz, Honorary Chairman of the NYMF, with an award for his support of the Festival, which celebrates new and emerging musicals and their creators.

A fan of the shift dress, Claire wowed in a wet-look midnight blue version with a latticed black panel meeting a gathered waist. Trademark smoky eyes and tousled hair finished off the fab look.

SEE MORE PICS OF CLAIRE DANES

By Sarah Smith