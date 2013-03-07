Christmas arrives at The Goring!

The Goring hotel gets in the festive spirit to unveil five designer Christmas trees…

The decorations are up and the Christmas lights are twinkling, luxury London hotel, The Goring, could summon festive spirit in even the most Scrooge like of its guests.

FIND OUT WHAT'S ON EVAN RACHEL WOOD'S CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

Putting its own stamp on the holiday period, the hotel – where Kate Middleton stayed on the eve of the Royal Wedding - has asked five top British luxury brands to design a Christmas tree to stand in the five top suites.

SHOP: INSTYLE'S CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

While Linley’s stunning creation stands amid the splendour of the Royal Suite, trees by luxury British brands Fortnum & Mason, Cole & Son, Charbonnel et Walker and Boodles will add that extra bit of Christmas cheer to each suite’s fabulous décor.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP

Well if it’s good enough for Kate Middleton!

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER