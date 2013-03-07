Christina Aguilera teams up with Twilight star on set

Christina's co-star turns up on the Burlesque set… And it's none other than Cam Gigandet aka James from Twilight!

Filming for Christina Aguilera's movie, Burlesque, is well underway. And yesterday things got a little more exciting as her handsome costar, Cam Gigandet, appeared on set for the first time.

You'll most likely know Gigandet from his role playing the somewhat scary vampire, James, in Twilight. And though he may have lost his fangs it seems that he's still rocking that bad boy attitude in Burlesque.

Wearing a leather biker jacket, jeans and shades, Cam takes Christina Aguilera's character, Ali, for a spin on his motorbike.

Ever the glamour puss, Christina donned shades and a pink polka-dot scarf over her blonde locks to keep her hair in place.

Burlesque is a film about a small town girl who heads for the bright lights of the big city and finds herself working in a burlesque club. It's out this autumn and also stars Kristen Bell and Cher... And we can't wait to see what look Cher will be rocking on set! We'll keep you posted...

By Pat McNulty