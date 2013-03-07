Chris Hollins is surprise winner of Strictly Come Dancing

Chris Hollins this weekend beat the odds to be crowned the winner of 2009’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast presenter Lindy Hopped his way with partner Ola Jordan to win the crown over favourite Ricky Whittle and his partner Natalie Lowe.

Chris beat Ricky after a four-dance dance-off, and told the Daily Mail he celebrated with ‘a few drinks and loads of cuddles with various people' before returning home to spend an hour 'just trying to calm down’.

And as the curtain fell on the glitziest show on TV, runner-up Ricky said: ‘I've had an amazing time, the time of my life. Natalie has been amazing.'

The best dress of the final? It had to be Ola’s gorgeous gold 20s-style flapper frock and black headband.

Congratulations, Chris!



By Ruth Doherty