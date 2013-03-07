Chinawhite gets a makeover

The new-look Chinawhite has moved from its old Soho haunt to a Grade II-listed building in Fitzrovia and stars including our cover girl Pixie Lott have stopped by for a dance.

Gerard Butler celebrated his 40th at the famous club, while last week, some of the St Trinian’s belles continued their post-première celebrations with a visit.

Upstairs, the new restaurant serves yummy Asian-inspired food such as foie gras with langoustine, while downstairs, a walk through a bamboo- and mirror-lined corridor leads you to the dancefloor, surrounded by Orient-inspired artwork and decor.

InStyle took a peek last week through the discreetly tucked-away cast brass door that leads to the intimate VIP area, with its sleek yet comfortable booths and private bar, before heading back to the main area for a boogie.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood