Cheryl Cole WOWS in two gorgeous outfits in one night

Cheryl stole the show at Children In Need concert

Cheryl Cole simply took our breath away at last night’s Children In Need charity concert taking to the stage in two different, but equally gorgeous, outfits.

The X Factor judge hit the stage in an all-white military-inspired outfit to perform her hit single, Fight For This Love, showing off her ultra-taut abs.

She then took to the stage to duet with Snow Patrol, and was the picture of sophistication in a heavenly white glittery dress.

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol was pretty happy with the collaboration, saying: Everyone doing that gig has to duet with someone from the gig. Everyone gets a partner, it was like getting a partner at school. We got the prettiest girl in the class.’

Other stars to perform at the gig included Take That, who were briefly joined on stage by Robbie Williams, but actually sung their hit single, Shine, with Lily Allen.

Leona Lewis also belted out a brilliant performance of her new single.

But it was Cheryl who stole the show for us!

By Ruth Doherty