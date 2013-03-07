Cheryl Cole wows in custom-made Roberto Cavalli on The Voice!

Cheryl Cole sizzled in a bespoke Roberto Cavalli outfit for her appearance on The Voice. See the original sketches here!

Cheryl Cole took to the stage on The Voice this weekend, performing her new single in an oh-so hot summer outfit of leopard print crop top and bright printed trousers, custom-made for the singer by Roberto Cavalli himself!

And we’ve got our hands on Roberto Cavalli’s original sketch, showing a pencil lined Cheryl clad in the cute cropped jacket and bold patterned trousers combo she rocked on the night.

Cheryl took to the stage to sing her new single Call My Name and kicked off her electric performance by leaping from a platform into the arms of her waiting backing dancers.