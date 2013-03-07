Cheryl Cole voted the nation's ideal shopping buddy

Clothes Show Live reveal that women would rather go shopping with Cheryl Cole than have a date with their ideal man!

It's a shocker! Or is it? X Factor judge Cheryl Cole is now widely accepted as national treasure, No 1 solo singer and style icon.

And it seems that we all want a bit of Cheryl's fab fashion style. So when Clothes Show Live conducted a survey to find out British women's attitudes to shopping it was no surprise that it was CC who turned out to be everyone's dream shopping buddy.

What was a surprise, however, was that the survey also revealed that 64% of women would prefer to go shopping with Cheryl Cole than go on a date with their ideal man. Romantics? Us? Apparently not...

And if any further evidence was needed that romance is dying but shopping is alive and kicking, it was also revealed that women, on average, spend £137 per shopping trip on themselves and just £68 on their partner's birthday pressie.

Ouch!

By Pat McNulty