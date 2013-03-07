Cheryl Cole to star on American X Factor?

Simon Cowell is about to take his Saturday night uber-show over to the States… But will Cheryl Cole go with him...

Not content with owning Saturday night in Britain, Simon Cowell has set his sights on taking the X Factor over the pond to conquer America. And it sounds like he may be taking the nation's sweetheart, Cheryl Cole, with him.

Although Cowell was offered a princely sum to stay as a judge on American Idol for a decade, he reportedly turned it down to start X Factor up stateside.

Cowell is keen to secure Cheryl as a judge, and apparently Jay-Z and Paula Abdul may be joining her. And it sounds like if that means CC can crack America both as a popstar and a judge, she's keen to make the move.

As avid watchers of Cheryl's X Factor hair and wardrobe we can't wait to see what a move to the US would bring… Even bigger blow dries??? Watch this space!

By Pat McNulty