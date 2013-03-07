Cheryl Cole to host her own TV show

The X Factor judge announced on her facebook fan page that she'll be hosting A Night In With Cheryl Cole show this coming Saturday…

Just in case two lots of X Factor each weekend aren't enough to get your Cheryl Cole fix, the Fight for this Love singer has just announced that she'll be hosting her very own Saturday night TV show.

A Night In With Cheryl Cole will air this coming Saturday 12th December from 6.30 till 7.30… A pre X Factor treat if you will.

Expect to see CC performing songs from her new album with a special guest performance from her 3 Words collaborator, will.i.am.

And the musical extravaganza won't stop there… Cheryl will also be welcoming artists who have been her musical heroes, friends and influences over the years. Among them Rihanna, Will Young and Alexandra Burke.

Going out on a Saturday night? Whoever heard of such a thing…

By Pat McNulty