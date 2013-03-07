Cheryl Cole smoulders in new Girls Aloud video

Girls Aloud go back to basics for Beautiful 'Cause You Love Me music video

Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts are back on fine Girls Aloud form and to prove it they’ve gone for a simple yet smouldering look in their new music video for the upcoming single, Beautiful 'Cause You Love Me.

Featuring all five girls in silky nightwear, their faces fresh and hair tousled, it’s a must-see. Could it be the song that gets the girls to the Christmas number one spot a decade after their first hit record, Sound of the Underground?

