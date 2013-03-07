Cheryl Cole sends her first tweet!

Cheryl Cole sends birthday wishes to her pal and What To Expect When You're Expecting co-star Cameron Diaz via Twitter – but was she hacked?

We’ve been waiting with bated breath for over two months for Cheryl Cole to send her first ever tweet. After all, she has already amassed a whopping 225,000 followers. And yesterday was the big day, with Miss Cole hitting the Twittersphere with: “It's me CC! WHERE MY SOLDIERS AT.......?!!! I can't believe what my fingers are doing but yes I'm tweeting :-s so here goes...X”

Later, the nation’s sweetheart sent her What To Expect When You’re Expecting co-star, Cameron Diaz, a special birthday tweet: “Happy birthday Cameron, you sexy beeeyyaatchh...X” But later we found out from Cheryl's PRs that the tweet was sent from Cameron herself as she and Cole palled around on set.

Look out Hollywood, there’s a new BF duo in town!

By Maria Milano