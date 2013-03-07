Cheryl Cole reveals diet secret

Cheryl landed in London looking fab and revealed her new diet plan

Gorgeous Cheryl Cole arrived at London Heathrow this morning looking bang on-trend wearing a two-tone leather biker jacket, skinny dark jeans and sunglasses given to her by friend Victoria Beckham from her own collection.

When the singer and X Factor judge touched down she admitted she’s been following a new diet suggested by her mum. The Eat Right For Your Type diet means that everything she eats is in accordance with her own specific blood type.

Cheryl said that the diet has specifically worked miracles for her engery levels; 'It has made such a difference - not so much to my shape, but to how I feel and my energy levels. Before I was like 'energy schmenergy' and didn't believe it. But now I believe it 100 per cent.'

Other celebs who follow this diet include Miranda Kerr and Martine McCutcheon.

With all these ladies in such great shape, we might even give it a go ourselves…

By Marisa Bate