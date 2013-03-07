Cheryl Cole returns to X Factor!

It’s official – Cheryl Cole has returned to X Factor 2012! But this time the Under The Sun singer won’t be a judge, but is helping Gary Barlow at the judge’s houses stage of the competition.

MORE CHERYL COLE PICTURES

Arriving in style with Take That star Gary, Cheryl stepped off a helicopter in a cream and black two-piece outfit, finishing her look with vampish dark lippy.

SHOP 50 UNDER £50: JACKETS!

This isn't the first time Gary and Cheryl have worked together, as they performed a duet at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert. They reunited in Northamptonshire to judge Gary’s Over 28s category for this year's competition.