Cheryl Cole puts X Factor dresses up for auction!

Loved Cheryl Cole's X Factor dresses? Now you can own one as the former judge is putting them up for auction on ASOS...

With her X Factor days well and truly behind her, former judge Cheryl Cole is putting some of her stunning dresses including those worn on the show, up for auction.

Top online fashion store ASOS will be hosting the charity auction, where fans can bid on six of the dresses worn on the show. Further frocks will then be released - one per day for the next two weeks.

The sale includes the Philip Lim playsuit she wore for the 2009 auditions plus a Herve Leger bandage dress worn by Cheryl on a night out with Nicola Roberts.

Cheryl explained: “Clearing out my wardrobe, it occurred to me that the clothes I was bagging up for charity could benefit my own charity.

“I want to help young people all over the UK and put money raised through my Foundation into projects like the ones The Prince’s Trust runs.”

All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Cheryl Cole Foundation which supports the Prince's Trust.

Starting at 9am on Monday 13 June - better make sure you're online bright and early so you don't miss out!

