Cheryl Cole plays peek-a-boo at London book signing

Cheryl Cole goes super-glam for My Story book signing in a cut-out 3.1 Phillip Lim dress…

Another day, another stunning look from Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole!

Working a party-perfect look, the stunning singer hit the Corinthia Hotel in London for her My Story book signing, flashing her super-toned midriff in a coral cross-over, cut out 3.1 Phillip Lim dress. Nude Christian Louboutin spiked pumps and statement drop earrings were all the accessories the signer needed.

Keeping to her signature make-up look, Cheryl completed her glamorous daytime style with smokey eyes and glossy lips, while a voluminous ponytail hairstyle was effortlessly elegant.

After the two-hour event, Cheryl enjoyed a romantic meal at Zuma restaurant with new boyfriend Tre Holloway and couldn’t stop smiling as she made her way home!

