Cheryl Cole performs Promise This on The X Factor

Last night's show saw John Adeleye voted off The X Factor, while Cheryl took to the stage to perform new single Promise This

This weekend saw two action-packed instalments of The X Factor, with the theme of guilty pleasures on Saturday serving up another round of roof-raising performances. But the highlight we'd all been waiting for was Cheryl Cole's comeback performance.

After suffering with malaria this summer, Cheryl's performance marked her return to the stage, as she swapped places with the contestants to impress her fellow judges and the live audience.

After slipping out of a glittering bandage mini dress and into a white blazer and some daring zebra-striped stockings, she belted out her latest track, "Promise This", and performed some killer choreography with a troop of dancers.

With all four of her contestants still in the competition - after Treyc Cohen was saved by the judges following the bottom two sing-off - and her own performance going down a storm, there's no doubt that Cheryl had a great weekend.

Cheryl may be back on the panel next week, but we can't wait to see the next round of dresses from her and Dannii!

By Hayley Spencer