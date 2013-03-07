Cheryl Cole goes vamp on cover of Q

The X Factor judge comes over all sultry goth on this month's cover of Q Magazine

Cheryl Cole may be girl pop's sugar-sweet singer, but she sure can vamp it up when the circumstances require it.

As the cover star for music magazine Q, she ramped up the sultry factor for a gothic-inspired shoot complete with wet hair, smudgy black I've-been-moshing-all-night make-up and a seriously spiky piece of metalwear.

Cheryl's becoming a star who can instantly reinvent her look and surprise us with her styling… We've seen her go from cutesy popster to edgy and hip in the Fight For This Love video to gown-wearing glamazon on the X Factor.

Keep 'em coming Cheryl!

By Pat McNulty