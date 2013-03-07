Cheryl Cole congratulates Kate Middleton and Prince William over Royal baby news

Cheryl Cole took to Twitter to show her excitement over the Royal baby announcement…

A host of celebrities have taken to Twitter to congratulate Kate Middleton and Prince William after it was announced the couple are expecting their first child.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

With celebs using the hashtag #Royalbaby, which soon started trending worldwide, Cheryl Cole said 'I’m sooooooo excited that we’re having a royal baby!!!! Congratulations to Kate and Wills !!!!!!'. Cheryl is already close to Princes William and Harry, and recently performed for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

WATCH KATE MIDDLETON’S BEST MOMENTS

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently resting in hospital after suffering from severe morning sickness, and is in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy. We can’t wait to hear more about the new Royal baby!