Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh go glam for Gary Barlow's 10th wedding anniversary party

Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh led a glamorous list of guests last night at Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn's 10th wedding anniversary party.

Guests headed to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel to mark the Take That stars' wedding anniversary, and it was Cheryl and her co-star Kimberley who stole the limelight.

X Factor judge Cheryl rocked up with hubby Ashley in a black, peach and grey Julien Macdonald minidress with peaked shoulders, which is available for pre-order at Luisaviaroma.com for £1300.50.

She topped it with an on-trend statement neckpiece by Malene Birger, available to buy at Net-a-Porter.com.

Kimberley, too, was glamorous in an all-glittering gold sequin mini, and arrived with her beau, Justin Scott.

Other guests who attended the bash included Denise Van Outen, Fearne Cotton, Ronan Keating and his wife Yvonne, Alesha Dixon, and, of course, Gary's bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

By Ruth Doherty