Cheryl Cole and Girls Aloud party the night away in style!

Girls Aloud celebrated their 10th year anniversary with a night out in London

Girls Aloud stars Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts glammed up in style to celebrate Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding’s birthdays and the band’s tenth anniversary.

Enjoying a night out at St Martin’s Lane Hotel in London, the fabulous five showed off their best party styles.

Cheryl Cole led the way in a form-fitting grey dress and bouffant ponytail hairstyle, while Sarah, Nicola and Kimberley all worked sequin party dresses. Nadine Coyle was the only Girls Aloud star to ditch the party frocks in favour of an effortlessly cool party style wearing skinny black trousers with a statement t-shirt. Keep up the good work ladies, we can’t wait to see more fab outfits!

