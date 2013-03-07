Cheryl Cole and Girls Aloud light up the Jingle Bell Ball

Fans were treated to a double dose of Cheryl Cole at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend, with the stylish songstress taking to the stage solo on Saturday night and then joined by the rest of Girls Aloud to perform as a group on Sunday.

Opting for a strong look to go it alone on the red carpet on Saturday, Cheryl styled up a military-inspired black Pre-Fall 2012 Balmain jumpsuit, complete with double-breasted buttons and cuffs at the sleeve. Red lippy and a super slick hairstyle maximised the impact.

With her Girls Aloud ladies surrounding her the next night, however, Cheryl went for an altogether softer look, choosing a cute Halston Heritage LBD and pointed courts, and adding plenty of volume to her tousled tresses. The rest of the group followed suit in a selection of monochrome ensembles, before hitting the stage to perform hits past and present.

