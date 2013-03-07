Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue in X Factor week two style-off!

With Cheryl Cole's freshly dyed new 'do and Dannii Minogue's wow-worthy gowns, it was a hot week for style on the X Factor.

Locked in a battle of stylish proportions, fellow X Factor judges Dannii Minogue and Cheryl Cole have upped the ante in the dress department and gave us yet another weekend of super style!

Saturday's show saw Cheryl Cole reveal her rich red locks in a neat side ponytail fishtail plait. She showed off her new 'do in a cute black strapless Azzaro bow-necked playsuit with Miu Miu heels (pictured left).

And not to be outdone by her judge-buddy, Dannii Minogue opted for a floor-length toga-style gentle grey gown with digi-print detail from Victoria Beckham's collection. And in good style company, Mrs Beckham herself wore that gown to Elton John's Oscars party back in March! Dannii kept hair simple with a neat chignon teamed with some neat black jewelled droplet earrings and nude make-up.

The following day was no less impressive in the wardrobe department as Cheryl went ultra dressy in a super-structured, cut-out Christopher Kane for Versus Fall 2010 LBD teamed with those cute bow detailed Valentino shoes she wore last week. And if Cheryl's dress looks familiar, it's the black version of the dress worn by InStyle's November cover-star Ginnifer Goodwin! You saw it here first!

Following the black dress theme, Dannii went for a mid-length velvet and sheer Antonio Berardi cocktail gown teamed with Brian Atwood heels (pictured left). Sticking to a more classic, timeless look, Dannii wore her hair in neat, side-parted waves.

Cheryl's girls were all stunning in a flurry of different styles! Cher Lloyd went for her usual toughened up urban style, while Rebecca Ferguson and Treyc Cohen were diva-esque in gorgeous gowns. Katie Waissel shook off her bizarre outfits from last week and went for pared-down chic in a prom-style dress.

Bring on next weekend for another dose of X Factor style!

By Tara Gardner